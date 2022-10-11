PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg is holding a job fair for school bus drivers Tuesday, Oct. 11.
The job fair will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Petersburg Public Library, 201 W Washington St.
According to Petersburg, competitive salaries will be offered alongside a $2,500 sign-on bonus.
Applications will also be accepted online here.
