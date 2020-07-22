Car crashes through occupied Hopewell Community Center meeting room

A driver, believed to be suffering a medical emergency, crashed through an exterior wall of the Hopewell Community Center. (Courtesy: Hopewell Rec & Parks’ Facebook page)

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A car crashed through the Hopewell Community Center Wednesday after authorities say the driver possibly suffered a medical emergency.

Hopewell Recreation and Parks released photos on Facebook of the aftermath, saying that the vehicle crashed into an occupied meeting room.

“We are thankful that only a few staff suffered minor cuts, scrapes, and bruises with the understanding that it could have been much worse,” the post read.

The post did not disclose the status of the driver.

The community center remains closed to the public.

