Carter G. Woodson Middle School employee tests positive for coronavirus

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — An employee at Carter G. Woodson Middle School in Hopewell has tested positive for coronavirus.

School officials said the employee was last present at the middle school on October 8.

“In partnership with the health department, we encourage anyone who was present at the school on October 5-8 to monitor their symptoms and reach out to their primary care provider if they have any concerns,” Hopewell City Public Schools posted on Facebook.

Anyone with concerns should contact the Crater Health District’s COVID-19 hotline at 804-862-8989.