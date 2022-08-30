COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — An Arizona-based used car business with sites nationwide is opening a new site in Chesterfield on Wednesday, Aug. 31, that promises to offer hundreds of jobs.

The new Carvana inspection and reconditioning facility’s grand opening will take place at 15100 Woods Edge Rd. in Colonial Heights.

Carvana is the fastest-growing auto retailer in the U.S., according to a release from the company. In the same release, it was estimated the company will create an estimated 400 jobs for the city of Colonial Heights.

A Carvana vending machine is already located at 2201 Westwood Ave. in Richmond.

Dignitaries planning on attending the event include Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick, Virginia State Delegate Carrie Coyner, Supervisor and Chairman of the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors Chris Winslow and Carvana general manager Robert Sheets,