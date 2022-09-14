PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A spokesperson for Petersburg City Public Schools has confirmed parts were stolen from buses belonging to the school district on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

The school district said a catalytic converter and a muffler were stolen from two white activity buses by someone who had broken into the bus depot facility. In total, the school said just the two parts were stolen.

“PCPS has reviewed all target entries and taken the necessary precautions to prevent this type of event from occurring again in the future,” the school district said in a release.

An investigation by Petersburg City Police is ongoing into the incident.

