PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — All charges against three Virginia State University students accused of hazing have been dropped.

Deonte Barkley, George Feggins, and Michael Snipes appeared in court on several hazing charges last week.

They were members of Kappa Alpha Psi at VSU. The fraternity has since been suspended.

8News is working to learn what led to the charges being dropped.

