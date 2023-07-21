HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Celebrate back to school with a Hopewell block party, where attendees can have fun, have a bite and get access to some helpful resources.

The City of Hopewell is hosting its Back to School Resource Block Party from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 22. It will be held at 316 E Cawson St., outside of the city’s Department of Social Services building.

Several organizations are involved in this event, including the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), One Hopewell and several insurance companies. These groups will be providing local and state resource information.

A flyer for the Back to School Resource Block Party being hosted by the City of Hopewell on Saturday, July 22. (Photo: VDH)

According to VDH, there will be sports physicals, school-required immunizations and free health screenings available to attendees. Those who are interested in these health-related services should make sure to bring any relevant paperwork with them — this includes medical records, insurance information and sports physical forms.

“We are grateful for the numerous community partners who have helped to plan this event, and who will be sharing so many important resources with the community,” said Alton Hart, Jr., the District Director of the Crater Health District.

There will also be free school supplies and free emergency food supply boxes for families in need.

In terms of fun, there will be food vendors, activities for the kids, children’s authors and more. It also wouldn’t be a block party without music and dancing.