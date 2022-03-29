HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A chemical leak was discovered coming from a tank at a Hopewell manufacturing plant this morning.

According to the National Library of Medicine, Oleum is a corrosive and hazardous sulfuric acid. The material is a thick and fuming yellow liquid that is very toxic by inhalation and causes severe burns upon contact.

Upon discovery of the leak Tuesday morning, employees at the facility immediately evaluated the situation and promptly worked to stop the leak. Authorities were notified at the same time, including Hopewell Police and Fire departments, which responded to the site.

There were no reported injuries and the Hopewell plant’s operations continue uninterrupted. The Hopewell Fire Department intends to remain on-site to continue monitoring the situation.

According to AdvanSix, there is no risk to the community associated with this event at this time. They say they remain committed to the health and safety of Hopewell citizens.

AdvanSix is one of the world’s largest single-site producers of caprolactam, which is the primary feedstock in the production of nylon polymer used in carpet fibers, plastics and films, according to its website.

The Hopewell manufacturing plant was investigated in 2018 by both federal and state authorities where it was suspected of breaching air emission laws.