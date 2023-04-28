PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg City Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run after a child was reportedly injured in the city.

According to a tweet from Petersburg City Schools, the child was hit on the morning of Friday, April 28. No information has been released about where the hit-and-run took place or whether the child is a student.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The child was treated for minor injuries and has since been released. Petersburg Police is investigating the incident, but has not shared any information about a possible suspect.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.