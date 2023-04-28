PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg City Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run after a child was reportedly injured in the city.
According to a tweet from Petersburg City Schools, the child was hit on the morning of Friday, April 28. No information has been released about where the hit-and-run took place or whether the child is a student.
The child was treated for minor injuries and has since been released. Petersburg Police is investigating the incident, but has not shared any information about a possible suspect.
This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.