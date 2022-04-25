HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Hopewell has assigned Benjamin M. Ruppert as the city’s new fire chief.

Ruppert has had more than 23 years of experience in emergency management and EMS. His position prior was serving as Interim Fire Chief for Hopewell beginning in November 2021.

In this new role, Ruppert will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of Hopewell’s two fire stations and Hopewell Fire and Rescue personnel.

“Chief Ruppert is an outstanding choice as fire chief for the City of Hopewell,” said City Manager, March Altman. “Chief Ruppert not only possesses the education, real-world experience and leadership skills, but he also has a true passion for our Hopewell Community.”

Ruppert has also served as Chair of the Emergency Management Alliance of Central Virginia and is currently completing his fifth term on the Board of the Virginia Emergency Management Association.

Since 2006, he has served the City of Hopewell in a number of capacities, including coordinator of the Hopewell Local Emergency Planning Committee and lead coordinator for the City of Hopewell’s COVID-19 Emergency Response team.

Ruppert is a certified instructor for FEMA in the National Emergency Management Basic Academy and for the Virginia Department of Fire Programs and Virginia Department of Emergency Management.