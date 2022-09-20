HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell is holding a career fair next month for anyone interested in working for the city.

The city is looking to fill a number of positions throughout different departments, including the Treasurer’s Office, Public Works, Social Services and Recreation & Parks.

Prospective hires will get a chance to meet directly with city department leaders and participate in on-the-spot interviews at the fair, which is set to take place at 100 West City Point Road on Oct. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone with questions is asked to email info@hopewellva.gov or call 804-541-2200. For the current list of open positions, visit the city’s website.