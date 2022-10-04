HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Hopewell is hosting a career fair in an effort to fill positions in several public services.

According to a release from the city, the fair is taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Hopewell Community Center, which is located on the 100 block of West City Point Road.

The city is looking to fill positions in their Fire and Rescue, Public Works, Treasury, Development, Social Services, Recreation and Parks, Water Renewal and Police Departments.

The career fair will feature representatives of each department and on-the-spot interviews will be taking place. Potential applicants will be able to apply for open positions at the event or beforehand.

“We are creating a ‘one-stop-shop’ event to maximize our recruitment efforts and fill these positions as efficiently as possible,” Interim Hopewell City Manager Concetta Manker said. “We are searching for candidates to cover a wide-range of skillsets without our City services.”

Both part-time and full-time positions are available, a full list of the open positions can be found here.