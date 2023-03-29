HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Hopewell has a new interim police chief in place after the announcement of chief A.J. Starke’s retirement in early March.

Hopewell Interim Police Chief Gregory Taylor

Retired Captain Gregory Taylor has been named as Hopewell’s new interim police chief. According to the City, Taylor is a veteran of law enforcement and had served the City of Hopewell Police Department for 37 years before retiring.

Taylor served as the commander of all divisions and was also appointed interim police chief in 2018.

He is a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice.

“I am honored and humbled to be asked to serve as the Interim Police Chief during this time of transition. It is a privilege to serve the Hopewell Community and the Hopewell Police Department,” Taylor said.

Taylor begins his new role on April 1, 2023.