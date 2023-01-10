Images of hands on activities at past Lamb Arts Fest in Hopewell. (Image credit: Lamb Center for Arts and Healing)

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Lamb Center for Arts and Healing has been selected to receive $850,000 in order to renovate the organization’s building in downtown Hopewell.

The currently vacant building, located in the heart of downtown Hopewell, was bought by the Lamb Center in 2018 with the goal of transforming into a cultural and creative hub unlike any other currently available to the community.

“The grant will allow for the completion of a previously commenced renovation of the historic building at 230 East Broadway and allow Lamb Arts to fulfill its mission to help the community thrive through accessible, high-quality arts programming and mind, body, spirit healing opportunities,” the Lamb Center wrote in a release.

The center will be open to the public, providing space for community art classes, open studios, exhibitions, special events and venue rentals.

The money was given to Hopewell from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development’s Industrial Revitalization Fund (IRF) and is part of $24.7 million given out across the Commonwealth. The IRF grants are given in the hopes of renovation and restoration of vacant and dilapidated industrial and commercial properties to help build and foster communities and assist in economic development.

“The transformation of older, vacant or blighted structures into productive, usable spaces is crucial to catalyzing economic growth to create thriving communities,” said Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

The project is expected to be completed in 18 months.