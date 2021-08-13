City of Petersburg asking residents to conserve water after main water line break

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A contractor was cutting brush and trees this morning in Petersburg at Lake Chesdin when they caused a break in the city’s main water line, according to city officials.

Petersburg residents are now being asked to conserve water. The city said the break is causing the loss of 2,000 gallons of water per minute.

The city is working with Dominion to secure the location before starting repairs to the water line. The city’s contractor is also on standby.

“During the repairs, the City will have to isolate the line which may result in some customers experiencing loss of water services or low water pressure,” the city said in a release.

The water is safe to use at this time, even though residents may experience low pressure. Residents should follow these mandatory conservation measures until further notice:

Operation of water fountains is prohibited. Washing of paved areas is prohibited, except for immediate health and safety requirements. Replenish swimming pools only to levels necessary to maintain health and safety. Water gardens, plants, and established landscapes only during the night, between 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. on any day. Wash non-commercial vehicles only one day a week, using a handheld hose having an automatic shut off nozzle. Commercial washing businesses are exempt. May water new landscape during the first thirty (30) days after planting after 30 days, water only during the night, between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Residents and businesses with questions about water usage should call (804) 733-2407.