PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Petersburg will be picking up debris from recent and upcoming storms during the rest of June, as well as early July.

According to a release from the City, debris will be picked up in Wards 1 and 5 between June 22 and June 27, followed by Wards 6 and 7 between June 28 and July 5 and lastly Wards 2, 3 and 4 between July 6 and July 11.

Debris must be placed between the sidewalk and the curb — not on sidewalks, ditches, drains or in the street, according to the City. Debris must be ready during the designated timeframe.

Only trees and brush will be collected, furniture, trash and household items will not be picked up during storm debris collection. Smaller limbs and branches can be placed in trash bins and moderately sized debris can be taken out on the regular trash collection day.

For more information on this service, contact Streets Operations at 804-733-2415.