PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A boil-water notice for the city of Petersburg has been lifted after nearly two days.

The City put residents under an advisory Wednesday night that called for them to boil all water and conserve water, a notice prompted by construction on a main water line.

“Residents and businesses in Petersburg no longer need to boil water. Test results indicate city water is safe to drink,” Joanne Williams, a city spokesperson, wrote in a brief news release Friday.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, several factors could lead to boil-water notices, including water main breaks, repairs and if harmful microorganisms are detected in the water.

The Petersburg Health Department advised residents to take the following steps to prevent illness from contaminated water: