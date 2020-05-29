City of Petersburg opens new outdoor dining area

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Petersburg has opened a new outdoor dining area in Old Towne.

Old Towne Square

The city has blocked off a section of Sycamore Street (between Bank St. and Bollingbrook St.) which will now be called ‘Old Towne Square’ to accommodate increased outdoor seating for restaurants.

Participating restaurants will serve food and drinks in compliance with Virginia ABC regulations and Governor Ralph Northam’s Forward Virginia plan starting May, 29.

In a release, the city said specific sections have been established for Longstreet’s Deli, DJ’s Rajun Cajun, and Old Towne’s Alibi — as they will be serving alcoholic beverages. The remaining outdoor dining area can be enjoyed by visitors.

Petersburg Old Towne Square is located at 305 North Sycamore Street.