City of Petersburg says online bill payment services are temporarily unavailable

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Petersburg announced Saturday afternoon that its online bill payment services are currently unavailable.

The city said teams are working to resolve the issue, but did not give a timeline for how long it might take.

This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.

