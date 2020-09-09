Colonial Heights Public Schools sees smooth transition for first day of hybrid classes

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Colonial Heights Public Schools is one of a few districts that chose to do in-person and virtual classes for its students and officials say it was a good first day.

As several schools across Virginia struggled with the online courses and connections, Colonial Heights Public Schools’ Superintendent, Bill Sroufe, says they hardly ran into problems.

“I’m proud of all our people and the plan that we laid out and our parents and everybody’s been really gracious to us,” said Sroufe. “So, we know that there are some problems and we’re just working through them as they come to us.”

Principal of the middle school, Burke George, says he has two kids in the system. He says it was easier for him to have them come for in-person instruction simply because he was there, but also because he felt like they were safe.

“We’re bringing lunch to the kids. Our teachers are rotating from classroom to classroom so I think our kids are as safe as they can be,” George said.

Sroufe says they are taking temperatures at the door and requiring all students, faculty, and staff to wear masks. He says they ran into some transportation issues earlier in the day, but plan to organize it better for a smoother rest of the year.

