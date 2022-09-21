COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Community partners throughout Colonial Heights will be coming together to host several ‘Celebrate Safe Communities’ events throughout the city in the first week of October.

The purpose of the events is so that law enforcement, local government, community leaders, faith-based organizations, civic groups, neighborhoods and everyday citizens are able to get together and talk about neighborhood concerns “in a fun and friendly way.”

During the events, there will be cookouts and block parties held all across the city, with 16 locations currently scheduled for people to attend, and more additions possible.

The events will give community members the opportunity to not only discuss important issues, but also open lines of communication with law enforcement and local government leaders as they visit the locations throughout the evening.

If you’re interested in becoming a host for the event, contact career officer Scott Whirley at 804-520-9318 or by email at whirleys@colonialheightsva.gov. A list of event locations, hosts and times can be found here.

Locations