Colonial Heights election results

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Colonial Heights had four local positions up for election, as well as a spot in the Virginia House of Delegates.

Commissioner of Revenue Bill Feasenmyer Jr., Sheriff Todd Wilson, and Commonwealth’s Attorney Gray Collins III were all unchallenged.

The results for the treasurer race between Tara S. Botts and Teresa H. Cherry are still coming in. Seven out of eight precincts have reported that Cherry has 60.16% of the vote, Botts has 39.38% and 0.46% of voters wrote in.

House of Delegates District 66 was also up for election. Results for the race between Katie Sponsler (D) and Mike Cherry (R) are still coming in. Seven out of eight precincts have reported that Cherry has 74.26% of the vote, 25.43% voted for Sponsler and 0.32% of voters wrote in a candidate.

