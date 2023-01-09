COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — A Colonial Heights Public Schools (CHPS) employee has been arrested as a person of interest in connection to “internet crimes against children.”

According to a Facebook post from the school district, Richard Whitley, a computer support paraprofessional at North Elementary School on Dale Avenue, was arrested on Monday, Jan. 9 and is a person of interest in connection to internet crimes against children.

According to CHPS, Whitley was hired in 2018 and has also worked as a substitute bus driver and summer school paraprofessional.

“The safety and wellbeing of our students is our top priority,” said the Facebook post. “Any Colonial Heights Public Schools students or parents who may need additional support at school should contact school administration.”

