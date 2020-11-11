Colonial Heights High School starts virtual learning tomorrow after cases of COVID-19 reported

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Colonial Heights Public Schools announced Wednesday that all Colonial Heights High School students and teachers will transition to virtual learning for the rest of the week after multiple cases of COVID-19 were reported at the school.

“The safety of our students, staff, and community is a top priority, and we will continue to be transparent while following VDH guidance for each unique situation,” CHPS said in the Facebook post. “We urge families to continue to be diligent about wearing masks in public, hand washing, and social distancing.”

On Monday, the district reported one new case of the virus at the high school. This new post did not specify how many new cases of the virus were reported or who was infected. CHPS said anyone who was directly affected will be contacted directly by school administration.

The announcement said virtual learning will start tomorrow, Nov. 12, and the school will return to face-to-face learning on Monday, Nov. 30.

In addition, the Technology Department is suspecting Chromebook support for Thursday night. Meal pickup will be at the Colonial Heights Middle School Bus Loop Tuesday and Friday from 2:30-3:30 p.m.

