Colonial Heights hosts Halloween Drive-Thru event Saturday

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Colonial Heights hosts a Halloween Drive-Thru event this Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Local businesses will be giving out free candy and residents won’t need to leave the car for Halloween in the Heights.

Halloween costumes are encouraged.

