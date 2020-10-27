Colonial Heights hosts Halloween Drive-Thru event Saturday

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Colonial Heights hosts a Halloween Drive-Thru event this Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Local businesses will be giving out free candy and residents won’t need to leave the car for Halloween in the Heights.
Halloween costumes are encouraged.
Click here to register.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Police: Woman covered care-dependent husband with kitty litter after accident
- Alabama school’s Facebook page taken over, police have one in custody on unrelated charges
- Missouri homeowner ignores years of requests to maintain property, neighbors say
- Virginians are running out of time to mail in ballots; Here’s how to make sure your vote counts
- Florida woman returned 42,000 Amazon items in $100k scheme, deputies say