Colonial Heights looking for volunteers to do trail counts this week

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — If anyone has been itching to get outdoors this week, the Colonial Heights Recreation and Parks Department is asking for help.

The department is looking for volunteers to do trail counts on May 13 and 15. The counts are completed twice a year along the Appomattox River Trail to improve the planning and design of future trails.

Volunteers can sign up for one of their two-hour periods, 10 a.m. to noon or 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Anyone interested in participating in the trail count can register here.