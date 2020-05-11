Colonial Heights names new Chief of Fire & EMS

The Tri-Cities

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Colonial Heights Fire and EMS has named their new fire chief.

Deputy Chief T. Wayne Hoover has been chosen to fill the void following the retirement of Fire Chief A.G. Moore. According to a news release, Hoover becomes the “third paid Fire Chief in the history of the organization.”

The news release states that Hoover has more than 30 years experience as a first responder.

“Chief Hoover has been part of the City of Colonial Heights Emergency Management Team for major
storms, floods, hurricanes and other large-scale incidents including the Tornado of 1993, Hurricane
Isabel, and COVID-19,” the release added.

Hoover’s new role went into effect May 6.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events