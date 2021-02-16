Colonial Heights to hold winter storm debris collection on Wednesday

Saturday’s ice storm caused several trees to fall, including this one, which landed on a power line in Petersburg. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Colonial Heights will have a debris drop-off site at the City’s recycling center on Wednesday.

The city said they will be accepting organic waste like stumps, trees, and tree limbs with a diameter of less than six inches. In addition, city staff will be at the recycling center to answer questions or concerns citizens may have.

The event is from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 17, at the recycling center on 2701 Conduit Road.

Because of power outages, citizens are unable to call the main phone line, 804-520-9372, for more information. If you have a question and can’t contact Public Works through the main phone number, call 804-922-0056.