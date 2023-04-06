COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — A man with an outstanding warrant has been brought into custody after he allegedly shot at another person and barricaded himself inside a Colonial Heights residence.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 6, officers were called to a residence in the 300 block of Plumtree Avenue for a report of shots fired.

According to police, an altercation had occurred between two people — one inside the residence and one outside. Police said the individual outside of the residence may have been in a vehicle.

The person inside of the residence –now identified as 24-year-old Shawn Edwards — shot at the person outside of the residence before barricading himself inside, according to police.

Upon their arrival at the scene, officers evacuated the area and established a perimeter. A search warrant was obtained and the Virginia State Police Tactical Team was called in for assistance.

(Photo: Howard Williams, 8News)

(Photo: Howard Williams, 8News)

Shortly after 9 a.m., Edwards was brought into custody without incident. Upon further investigation, it was revealed Edwards had an outstanding warrant for an alleged felony grand larceny out of Chesterfield County. There were no reported injuries as a result of the incident.

As police continue to investigate the incident, charges are pending.

Shortly after 8:15 a.m., the department reported that officers were investigating “an incident.” While police said there was no danger to the public, they encouraged residents to avoid the area while public safety was on the scene.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.