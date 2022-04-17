COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The Colonial Heights Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teen.

According to police, 16-year-old Audrey Leigh Tross was last seen at the intersection of Old Town Drive and Fairlie Avenue in Colonial Heights at around 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning after leaving a church.

Tross has light brown shoulder-length hair, weighs about 140 pounds and stands about 5’9″. She is pictured below with the clothes she was wearing at the time she went missing.

Anyone with information regarding Tross’s whereabouts is asked to call Colonial Heights Police at 804-520-9300. Once prompted, dial 7 to reach dispatch.