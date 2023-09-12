COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The Colonial Heights Police Department responded to an incident in the area of the Sheetz on Temple Avenue on Tuesday.

A spokesperson with the department confirmed with 8News that they are investigating a shooting incident.

“It is still under investigation but we are not currently looking for suspects,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said a suspect is not currently in custody.

No further information has been provided at this time.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.