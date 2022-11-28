COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The Colonial Heights Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a man they say shoplifted from a Gabe’s clothing store.

According to police, at around 7:36 p.m. on Sept. 24, a man walked into the Gabe’s at 1040 Temple Avenue, put several articles of clothing into bags and ran out of the store with them.

The suspect is described as a Black man wearing a multi-colored shirt, camo pants, a green hat and grey and white sneakers. He was captured by security cameras while in the store.

Anyone who recognizes the man pictured or has information related to this incident is asked to call Colonial Heights Police at 804-520-9311.