Police say the man pictured stole from a trailer parked in the parking lot of the Colonial Heights Home Depot (Photo: Colonial Heights Police)

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The Colonial Heights Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a man who police say stole from a trailer parked in the Home Depot parking lot.

According to police, the incident took place at the Home Depot on the 2600 block of Conduit Road in Colonial Heights at around 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 23. The man took an Echo backpack blower from a trailer parked in front of the store before leaving the parking lot in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a Black man wearing blue jeans, a red hoodie, a brown jacket and a black beanie. He was captured by security cameras while inside the store, anyone who recognizes him or has information related to this incident is asked to call Colonial Heights Police at 804-520-9300.