COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The Colonial Heights Police Department is looking for new recruits to join its ranks, and are offering a variety of benefits.

The department is looking to hire new recruits for a 6-month Basic Law Enforcement Academy which will start in January of 2023. Before the academy, applicants will be subjected to a written test and physical agility test in early October.

The salary for a new recruit is $47,989 per year, and $50,388 after completion of the academy and field training, as well as assignment to 12-hour shifts.

The department is offering a variety of benefits for officers, including:

Health, dental and vision insurance

Life, disability and accident insurance

Career Development Plan

Tuition reimbursement

13 paid holidays per year

Take-home vehicle program (upon completion of field training)

The link to apply can be found here, the deadline to apply is Friday, Sept. 9.