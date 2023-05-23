COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The Colonial Heights Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a woman who they say has shoplifted from a Target several times since late October.

According to Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers, between Oct. 21, 2022, and April 21, 2023, the suspect has stolen from the Target at 721 Southpark Boulevard in Colonial Heights several times.

During each incident, the suspect has been seen taking a large handbag and multiple clothing items and going into a fitting room, before putting the clothing into the bag and walking out of the store without paying for anything.

Photo: Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers

Photo: Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers

The suspect is described as a white woman between the ages of 20 and 30. Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information related to any of these incidents is asked to call Colonial Heights Police at 804-520-9311.