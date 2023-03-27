According to Colonial Heights Police, the person pictured stole over $14,700 in a check fraud scheme (Photo: Colonial Heights Police)

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Colonial Heights are asking for help identifying and locating a woman who they say obtained over $14,700 in a check fraud scheme.

According to the Colonial Heights Police, an unknown female went into a Truist Bank at 810 Southpark Boulevard and withdrew $4,960 from the victim’s account. She then obtained a $9,800 cashier’s check, which was later cashed at a Norfolk bank.

The suspect stole over $14,700 in total from the victim. The suspect was wearing a black shirt with a beige shawl, glasses and a mask.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information related to this incident is asked to call 804-520-9311.