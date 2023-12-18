CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Colonial Heights Police Department is still seeking assistance from the public as they investigate the killing of a 19-year-old man who was found almost a year ago today.

Marcus James Johnson, 19, of Chesterfield County, was reported missing by his family on Nov. 27, 2022, after he had not been seen since Nov. 16.

Marcus James Johnson, 19, of the 2100 block of Esquire Road, was reported missing by his family on Nov. 27. (Courtesy of the Chesterfield County Police Department)

Johnson’s body was found on Dec. 21 near the woodline of the 1300 block of Yacht Basin Drive in Colonial Heights. However, it wasn’t until Thursday, Jan. 3, 2023, that the body was confirmed to be Johnson’s.

Later that month, more details were released by police — including photos of the clothes Johnson was last seen in — including, blue jeans, a white puffer jacket, a red cap and Nike “toon “Tune Squad” sneakers — on Nov. 17.

(Courtesy of the Colonial Heights Police Department)

(Courtesy of the Colonial Heights Police Department)

(Courtesy of the Colonial Heights Police Department)

(Courtesy of the Colonial Heights Police Department)

(Courtesy of the Colonial Heights Police Department)

The man who found Johnson’s body, Tommy Douglas, told 8News at the time he wasn’t surprised when he first saw the plastic tarp nestled in the woods across the street from his home. He said it’s not uncommon for people to toss beer bottles, cans, or pieces of trash along the side of the road.

Colonial Heights Police Department originally investigated the incident as a death investigation but later said they suspect foul play was involved.

Phyllis Hudson, Johnson’s aunt, shared the 19-year-old’s birth certificate with 8News, revealing that he had been shot multiple times before his body was abandoned on Yacht Basin Drive.

Police said they believe Johnson was killed at another location before being moved to Yacht Basin Drive.

Anyone with information about Johnson’s death is asked to call the Colonial Heights Police Department at 804-520-9311.