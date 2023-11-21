COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The Colonial Heights Police Department is warning residents after receiving several reports involving scam phone calls.

According to police, the reports involve unknown individuals calling people and identifying themselves as Colonial Heights Police officers.

“The individual informs the citizen that they have federal warrants and asks them to purchase Apple Gift cards,” a spokesperson with the department said. “Our Department does not call individuals informing them of warrants, nor would we request gift cards.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officers are investigating these fraudulent calls and encourage anyone who may have received one to contact the Colonial Heights Police Department at 804-520-9300.