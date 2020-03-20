Colonial Heights Public Schools unveils student meals, course work delivery plans

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Colonial Heights is joining the growing list of institutions that will deliver meals and course work to students out of school as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. William Sroufe, Colonial Heights Public Schools Superintendent, announced Thursday that beginning Monday, March 23, the district will start delivering breakfast, lunch, and weekly student work to the following areas:

9:10 AM – Lakeview Terrace in the Clubhouse

9:40 AM – Branders Bridge Road in the center of the complex

10:10 AM – Archer Ave Apartments in the Clubhouse

10:40 AM – (Center of Complex) / East Westover Ave & Colonial Ave

11:35 AM – (Clubhouse @ Oaks Apartments)

12:00 PM – (Clubhouse @ Clearfield Apartments) / Clearfield Circle & Full

12:30 PM – Stop (Woodspring Suites @ Front Office) / 255 Jennick Drive

According to Dr. Sroufe, the school district will also continue to have drive-up service available at North Elementary from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. Work packets will be updated each week.

On Wednesday, the school announced that they do not plan to “make a pre-emptive decision to extend the March 16-27, 2020, governor-mandated closure of Virginia public schools.”

