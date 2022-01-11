Colonial Heights schools closed for the rest of week due to COVID surge

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Colonial Heights City Public Schools has more than 100 positive COVID-19 cases district wide with 552 students and 52 staff absent to quarantine. Due to the impacts of the virus, the school district announced buildings will be closed the rest of the week.

The school district said this is the first time they’ve had to shutdown for COVID-19 this year.

The entire school district will learn virtually on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Students will return to the buildings on Jan. 18 after a long weekend.

“All of our schools have experienced a significant number of positive COVID-19 cases amongst students, staff and teachers over the past week, but especially in the last few days. There are currently many students who have COVID-19 symptoms who have been quarantined or isolated due to exposure. These positive cases and the large number of exposures have caused us to close several classrooms recently,” Superintendent Dr. William D. Sroufe said.

The school district listed the number of cases and absences at each school: