Colonial Heights schools to make masks optional starting Thursday

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The Colonial Heights School Board voted Monday to allow parents and guardians the choice for their child to wear a mask in school effective on Thursday of this week.
Students are encouraged to respect the choice of others to wear or not wear a face mask, according to CHPS. Passengers on school transportation are still required to wear masks, as defined by the Federal Order issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Masking will become optional for employees and visitors in school buildings starting Feb. 28.
Until Feb. 28, the school system will continue to contact trace and monitor these cases within school settings:
- In the event of an outbreak (3 or more positive cases) in your child’s classroom, you will be notified via email or phone call with further instructions.
- Parents/guardians will be notified if his/her child is within 3 feet of a student that has tested positive.
- Close contacts who are not fully vaccinated must quarantine for five days followed by five days of strict mask use.
- Close contacts who are fully vaccinated, or who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 90 days, do not have to quarantine.