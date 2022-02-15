Colonial Heights schools to make masks optional starting Thursday

Coronavirus in schools, kid wears mask in school (Photo by ERIC LALMAND/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The Colonial Heights School Board voted Monday to allow parents and guardians the choice for their child to wear a mask in school effective on Thursday of this week.

Students are encouraged to respect the choice of others to wear or not wear a face mask, according to CHPS. Passengers on school transportation are still required to wear masks, as defined by the Federal Order issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Masking will become optional for employees and visitors in school buildings starting Feb. 28.

Until Feb. 28, the school system will continue to contact trace and monitor these cases within school settings: