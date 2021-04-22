Colonial Heights teacher charged with cocaine possession will appear in court today

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — A Colonial Heights teacher will appear in court for her arraignment today for possession of cocaine.

In a press release, Division Superintendent William D. Sroufe said Cybil Billie, a Kindergarten teacher at Lakeview Elementary School, was arrested and charged with felony possession of cocaine.

“The safety of our students is a top priority and we will continue to follow School Board policies

and procedures throughout this process,” Sroufe said in the release. “Families with any concerns or who may need additional support during this time may contact Lakeview Elementary School.”

At the arraignment, Billie will enter a plea of not guilty, guilty or no contest.

Students that were in Billie’s class will receive additional communication from Dr. Patrick Neuman, Principal of Lakeview Elementary, regarding a new teacher assignment.

