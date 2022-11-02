Whether you want to walk, jog or run a Turkey Trot this year, it’s important to train, so you’re ready for the day of the 5K.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Interested in starting a healthy family tradition on Thanksgiving Day this year? Or maybe you’re looking to kick off your New Year’s resolutions early. The Southern Virginia Regional Chamber of Commerce has the event for you.

The Colonial Heights Turkey Trot 2022 will take place on Thursday, Nov. 24 — that’s Thanksgiving Day — at Colonial Heights High School, located at 3600 Conduit Road, beginning at 9 a.m.

The family-friendly event will consist of a “1 Mile Fun Run/Walk” as well as a “5K Fun Run/Walk Run/Walk.” Those who wish to participate must register in advance. Participants that sign up by Nov. 11 will receive a free T-shirt.

Tickets for adults are $12 each, while children ages 5 and under run/walk for free. A contribution of $5 — to be deducted from the registration fee — will be donated on behalf of each participant to a school of the participant’s choice.

For more information on registration fees, to see a full list of local schools accepting donations, or to register for the run/walk, visit here.