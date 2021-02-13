Colonial Heights using middle school as emergency shelter during Saturday’s icy conditions

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The city of Colonial Heights has opened an emergency shelter at the Colonial Heights Middle School for those without a place to stay during Saturday’s icy conditions.

The shelter, located at 500 Conduit Road, opened at 4:30 p.m.

“This shelter is for those residence displaced or needing to get warm from the elements. If you have questions or need transportation, please call (804) 520-9300, option 7 for assistance,” a city news release said.

