COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Police have identified the victim who was killed while crossing the road on Temple Avenue in Colonial Heights early Wednesday morning.

According to police, 42-year-old Iris Lydia Rosario, of Colonial Heights, was walking southbound on Temple Avenue near the Conduit Road intersection when the driver of a Toyota sedan traveling east on Temple hit her. Rosario died at the scene.

Temple Avenue was closed to traffic in both directions for several daytime hours, the road has since been reopened. The Colonial Heights Police Department and Virginia State Police responded to complete the on-scene investigation.

Police said any possible charges will be pending the completion of the investigation.

If anyone has any information or may have witnessed this crash, they are asked to contact Officer Morgan Davis at 804-520-9300.