PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg City Public Schools (PCPS) will be hosting a Community Day and Job Fair event this August.

This free event is happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 5 at Petersburg High School, which is located at 3101 Johnson Road.

PCPS and other community partners are managing the event, which will provide both fun and helpful services.

Here are some of the services attendees can expect to see at PCPS’ Community Day and Job Fair:

Information on local employment opportunities

Information on how to receive various services

Document shredding services

School-required vaccinations for students

Haircuts and hair braiding for 7th and 12th grade students

As far as fun-filled activities go, there will be vendors and a yard sale, a DJ, a bouncy house, face painting and more. Food trucks will be on-site so attendees can grab a bite to eat while they explore the fair.

For more information, visit PCPS’s website.