Community, law enforcement leaders hold summit to address Tri-Cities’ violent crime challenges

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Crime is a big concern in the Tri-Cities area. Law enforcement and community partners hosted an event Monday in Petersburg to address the issue.

The Tri-Cities Violent Crime Summit allowed officials and victims of crime in the community to discuss problems and solutions.

Federal, state and local law enforcement leaders spoke about being more collaborative to target violent offenders. They said working together will allow for more business opportunities and keep young people out of trouble by providing them with the resources they need to succeed.

Stay with 8News for the full report at 11 p.m.