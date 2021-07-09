Concerned residents believe they found the culprit for flooding inside their home

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — After Thursday night’s storms, Petersburg residents tell 8News they deal with flooding every time it rains.

James Moss has lived on Claremont Street for two years now. He said he’s experienced flooding in his basement five times so far.

“Anytime there’s a severe storm coming through I got to be on pins and needles,” he said.

Moss swept out puddles of water from his basement Friday.

The rainwater pushed leaves up on his lawn and puddles of water still sit in his backyard.

“The second step and the final step are completely under water,” he said.

He recalled the moments when he first walked into his basement as the water began to rise.

“I’m wading through water, things are floating around inside of my basement,” said Moss. The water rose to about three feet and his sump pump bubbled over with water.

He grabbed a second pump to push out the water, but says he realized the problem was the clogged storm drains.

“They were clogged with leaves and pine tags and trash,” he said.

Ahead of Elsa, Moss contacted the city to request crews to clean out the two storm drains on his street.

He has since not heard back.

“If the city would just come out periodically and just clean out the storm drains, maybe the water would have somewhere to go instead of in my yard and in my neighbor’s yard and down into my basement,” said Moss.

Petersburg’s Department of Public Works & Utilities maintains over 1,500 storm drains. The city claims the street operations department inspects and cleans them every month.

However, Moss and his next door neighbor said they have not seen any crews cleaning the drain in recent months.

In a statement, the city said if a citizen sees debris in a drain or believes it may be clogged, they should call street operations at 804-733-2415. A crew will be dispatched to address the concern.