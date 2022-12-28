PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A crash has closed all northbound lanes of South Crater Road near Interstate 95, as well as the ramp that leads from South Crater Road to the interstate.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at the intersection of South Crater Road and Graham Road.

The northbound lanes of South Crater Road are closed between Crater Square Road and Siege Road, as well as the on-ramp to I-95 South. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

