UPDATE: The backup is now clear.

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — VDOT is alerting drivers to a crash that happened on Route 1 in Dinwiddie County.

Authorities say, a crash happened in the area before the Squirrel Level Road exit on I-85 south.

There is currently a three-mile backup. Crews are asking drivers to avoid the area and to expect delays.